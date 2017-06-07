Fifth Sexual Assault Complaint Filed Against Attorney Mike Morse

DETROIT (WWJ) – A fifth complaint against attorney Michael Morse alleging sexual assault has been filed Wednesday.

The complaint filed in Wayne County Circuit Court alleges that Mike Morse sexually assaulted a Taylor woman during an office party in December.

Brittany Paz says that while bartending at the Detroit Beer Company during a Morse Law Firm Christmas party employees began telling her she is “pretty enough” to be hired by the firm.

[View a copy of the lawsuit]

When she approached Morse about a possible job, the lawsuit claims he made sexually suggestive comments and inappropriately touched her throughout the night.

Paz states she declined any further contact with Morse — who allegedly sent her a text following the December party which said, “It wasn’t bad having a great looking bartender like you.”

Four other women have come forward in recent weeks claiming they have been sexually assaulted by Morse.

The first woman is seeking $10 million after she says Morse grabbed her breasts at a Farmington Hills restaurant; The second filed a $15 million sexual harassment suit claiming Morse, her boss, frequently made unwelcome and graphically sexual comments, groped her body and even invited her to his hotel room — all without encouragement. The lawsuit says the victim complained to her superiors and to Human Resources, but nothing was done. She was fired this past February.

The third suit claims Morse sexually assaulted a Michigan woman in December while in Florida. The suit seeks $17.5 million in damages for the woman who was in Miami on December 30 with a group of friends. She says one of the friends invited Mike Morse to the outing at a restaurant– and the alleged assault happened while Jane Doe and Morris were in the backseat of the car at the end of the night. According to the woman – – the incident was witnessed by others in the car.

In the fourth reported instance, the complaint says Morse targeted his female paralegal and “the harassment included unwelcome conduct of an offensive and sexual nature.”

Morse has denied any wrongdoing, saying the allegations are fabricated, and that Fieger — who is a competitor — is out to ruin his reputation.

The latest suit seeks damages in excess of $25 million against Mike Morse Law Firm.