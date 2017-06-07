CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
Miguel Cabrera Notices Young Fan Wearing Trout Jersey – Fan Changes To Please Miggy [VIDEO]

June 7, 2017 9:40 AM
Filed Under: Detroit Tigers, Miguel Cabrera, Mike Trout

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc

When you go to a Detroit Tigers game, you will see plenty of Verlander, Upton, Martinez and of course Miguel Cabrera jerseys.

During the Tigers and Angels game Tuesday night a young fan was wearing a Mike Trout jersey and Miggy took notice.

In the bottom of the third inning, Cabrera noticed Griffin Majeski, 8, trying to get his attention and Miggy grabbed his own jersey as if to say “what are you wearing?”

Majeski, who is from Lake Orion, is a smart kid: He borrowed his friend’s Cabrera jersey and put it on.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE ENTIRE VIDEO.

According to MLB.com:

MLB.com Real-Time Correspondent Mark Pierce caught up with the fan, 8-year-old Griffin Majeski from nearby Lake Orion, Mich., attending the game with his friend, Caden Skelton (who turns nine in a few days) and their parents. Both were born and live in Michigan, play baseball and, “try to emulate their heroes” on the diamond. Naturally, those heroes include Cabrera and Trout.

The youngsters wound up getting six baseballs and Griffin got himself a Miguel Cabrera bat. It was a pretty nice haul … and it proves how great Miguel Cabrera is.

