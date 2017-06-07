Motorcyclist Seriously Injured In Crash With Deer

June 7, 2017 7:24 AM

WHITMORE LAKE (WWJ) – A motorcyclist is in serious condition after colliding with a deer in Washtenaw County.

The accident happened Wednesday morning on Whitmore Lake and North Territorial roads.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital; their identity has not yet been released.

No other injuries were reported.

Authorities say Whitmore Lake Road will be closed until further notice between Northfield-Church Road to Joy Road for an investigation.

For the latest from the roads, stay with WWJ Newsradio 950 during Traffic and Weather on the 8s, 24-hours a day. Check for recent incidents now on the CBS Detroit Traffic Page.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch