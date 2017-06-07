Motorcyclist Seriously Injured In Crash With Deer

WHITMORE LAKE (WWJ) – A motorcyclist is in serious condition after colliding with a deer in Washtenaw County.
The accident happened Wednesday morning on Whitmore Lake and North Territorial roads.
The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital; their identity has not yet been released.
No other injuries were reported.
Authorities say Whitmore Lake Road will be closed until further notice between Northfield-Church Road to Joy Road for an investigation.
