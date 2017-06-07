Ric Flair Suffered Brutal Hand Injury Fighting A Warriors Fan [GRAPHIC PHOTO]

By: Evan Jankens

@kingofthekc

Some people take sports a little too seriously. We all have to remember when we are watching professional sports that it’s nothing more than a kids game being played by adults.

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair might be taking the NBA Finals a little too seriously. “The Nature Boy” posted a photo on his Twitter account that said, No Pain No Gain! Lets do it @cavs WOOOOO!”

Flair, who is a big fan of the Cavs, posted on his Instagram that he got into a fight with a Warriors fan and even called out Rihanna in the post. “One Warrior Fan down! Left hand still good…Be in the Land on Wednesday! Rihanna, Move over and Let the Naitch show you how it is done! No Pain No Gain! Lets do it Cavs…..WOOOOO! @cavs”

One Warrior Fan down! Left hand still good…Be in the Land on Wednesday! Rihanna, Move over and Let the Naitch show you how it is done! No Pain No Gain! Lets do it Cavs…..WOOOOO! @cavs A post shared by Ric Flair® Nature Boy® (@ricflairnatureboy) on Jun 5, 2017 at 10:53am PDT

It does look like Flair got into quite the scrap, the post that followed shows him with his cast and a pretty big cut across his nose.

@ugatrack A post shared by Ric Flair® Nature Boy® (@ricflairnatureboy) on Jun 5, 2017 at 2:37pm PDT

I don’t know who decided to throw down with Flair but that does take some guts.