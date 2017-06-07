Ric Flair Suffered Brutal Hand Injury Fighting A Warriors Fan [GRAPHIC PHOTO]

June 7, 2017 12:10 PM
By: Evan Jankens
Some people take sports a little too seriously. We all have to remember when we are watching professional sports that it’s nothing more than a kids game being played by adults.

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair might be taking the NBA Finals a little too seriously. “The Nature Boy” posted a photo on his Twitter account that said, No Pain No Gain! Lets do it @cavs WOOOOO!”

Flair, who is a big fan of the Cavs, posted on his Instagram that he got into a fight with a Warriors fan and even called out Rihanna in the post. “One Warrior Fan down! Left hand still good…Be in the Land on Wednesday! Rihanna, Move over and Let the Naitch show you how it is done! No Pain No Gain! Lets do it Cavs…..WOOOOO! @cavs”

It does look like Flair got into quite the scrap, the post that followed shows him with his cast and a pretty big cut across his nose.

I don’t know who decided to throw down with Flair but that does take some guts.

