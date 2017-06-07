Sears, Kmart To Close Additional Stores In 2017

June 7, 2017 7:01 AM

DETROIT (WWJ/AP) – Sears Holding Corp. is giving more of its stores the ax.

According to multiple reports, 16 Sears stores, 49 Kmart stores and seven Sears Auto Centers will close by September. The 72 closures are in addition to 180 shutdowns announced earlier this year.

Reports indicate all Sears locations in Michigan are safe — at least for now.

Kmart is another story. While no metro Detroit locations are on the list, our neighbors up north aren’t as lucky. Closings include: Traverse City (store 3009), West Branch (store 3864) and Cheboygan (store 9245).

In March, Sears Holdings Corp. said there is “substantial doubt” it could continue as a viable concern, with intense pressure coming from companies like Wal-Mart, Target and Amazon.com. It has insisted that its actions to turn around its business should help reduce that risk.

© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

