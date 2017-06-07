Second MSU Football Player Arraigned On Sex Assault Charges

EAST LANSING (WWJ) – Another former Michigan State football player has appeared in court to face sex assault charges.
Donnie Corley was formally arraigned Wednesday morning on a charge of third-degree criminal sexual conduct. Through his attorney, Corley denied all allegations of an alleged rape. Judge Richard Ball set bond at $10,000 ahead of a preliminary hearing on June 22.
Corley, Josh King and Demetric Vance are accused of raping a woman at a party in a campus apartment in January.
King, who faces additional counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and distributing an image of an unclothed person, is expected to be arraigned later Wednesday. Vance was arraigned Tuesday afternoon and released after posting 10 percent of a $10,000 bond.
Arrest warrants for all three were issued Tuesday morning, following a hearing in 54-B District Court. Coach Mark Dantonio dismissed all three from the football program shortly after the charges were made public.
Michigan State University police allege that King pulled a young woman into an apartment bathroom on Jan. 16, pulled down her pants and raped her. He then allegedly allowed Corley and Vance into the bathroom and forced her to perform oral sex on them against her will.
Vance, 20, is a redshirt defensive back from Detroit. Corley, 19, is a receiver from Detroit. King, also 19, is a freshman defensive end from Darien, Illinois.
Corley and Vance face up to 15 years in prison if convicted as charged. King faces up to life.