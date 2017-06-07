WATCH: LeBron Goes Down After Colliding With Teammate’s Elbow

June 7, 2017 10:28 PM
Filed Under: LeBron James, NBA Finals

CLEVELAND – You knew the match-up for Game 3 of the NBA Finals was going to be physical — but one would think the blows would be dealt by the opposing team — not your teammate.

For Cleveland fans the moments must have seemed an eternity — as LeBron lay on the floor of Quicken Loans Arena with the Cavs winless in the series thus far.

Clearly shaken up after the blow — James did continue to play after the first half smash-up — but walked to the bench — refused medical attention and then got back in on the next possession.

The Golden State Warriors are up in the series over the Cleveland Cavaliers 2-0 entering the Game 3 in the best of 7 series.

