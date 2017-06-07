Woman Dies After Being Removed From Detroit Home With 20 Dogs

DETROIT (WWJ) – A 47-year-old Detroit woman has died after being found inside an east side home that police say contained no fewer than 20 dogs.
Police got a call early Wednesday morning from the 12000 block of Hamburg, near McNichols and Gratiot, about a woman with a medical emergency.
First responders were delayed in their efforts to enter the home due to the large number of dogs. The woman was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.
It is not clear if the woman’s death is connected to the dogs inside the home. She reportedly suffered a head or neck injury, possibly from falling.
An investigation is ongoing.
