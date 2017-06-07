Teen Charged In Theft Of Gun, Phone From Wounded Detroit Cop

DETROIT (WWJ) – A Detroit teen is accused of stealing a handgun and cell phone off a police officer as he lay wounded on the ground after a shootout.

According to prosecutors, the off-duty Detroit cop was leaving the Motor City Market liquor store at Chene and Gratiot Ave. Sunday night when he was approached by an armed robber. There was an exchange of gunfire, the officer was wounded and the suspect was fatally shot.

Detroit Police Chief James Craig said a second suspect, later identified as 19-year-old Keevon Deewon Robinson, was caught on security video when he arrived on the scene about eight minutes later to retrieve the weapons from both men, which did not seem coincidental.

“That person came up, took his time, very deliberate, approached the downed suspect, touched him. And in my mind there was some relationship,” said Craig.

The 27-year-old officer, who was struck in the torso and foot, was hospitalized in critical condition.

Following further investigation, Robinson was arrested and charged by the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office with armed robbery and conspiracy to commit armed robbery.

An arraignment was scheduled for Wednesday afternoon in 36th District Court.