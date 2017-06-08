33 Charged In Michigan, West Virginia In Oxycodone Trafficking

June 8, 2017 10:52 PM
Filed Under: drug trafficking, Oxycodone, painkillers

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (AP) – Federal authorities in northern West Virginia have charged 33 people following an investigation into the illicit distribution of the painkiller oxycodone.

According to prosecutors, the 129-count indictment unsealed Thursday alleges that the group from Michigan and West Virginia conspired to operate the trafficking ring.

Many were arrested Thursday.

In West Virginia, 10 are from Morgantown and others are from Westover, Fairmont, Pursglove, Buckhannon, Kingwood, Stonewood, Salem, Dellslow, Crawford and Maidsville.

The Mon Metro Drug and Violent Crime Drug Task Force led the investigation.

 

