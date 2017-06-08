97.1 The Ticket Adds Heather Park As Co-Host Of The Jamie And Stoney Show

DETROIT, MI – June 9, 2017 – CBS RADIO Detroit’s 97.1 The Ticket (WXYT-FM) announced today that beginning Monday, June 12, 2017, Heather Park will be joining the “Jamie and Stoney Show” as co-host. The “Jamie and Stoney Show” airs weekdays from 6-10 a.m. on air and online at cbsdetroit.com, 971theticket.com, and through the Radio.com mobile app.

Jimmy Powers, program director said, “Heather’s experience with the Detroit Tigers and WWJ-TV combined with her personality makes her the perfect fit for the ‘Jamie and Stoney Show’. I look forward to the evolution of the show with the addition of Heather.”

“I’m excited for this opportunity! Jamie and Stoney make such a great morning show team and I can’t wait to join them to bring a new female voice to mornings in Detroit,” said Park. Check out her previously shot video above where she shows off her Detroit Tigers knowledge and weighs in on her wackiest fans.

Heather Park is a Detroit native and a graduate of Michigan State University. She is the in-park host at Comerica Park for the Detroit Tigers. In addition to Park’s work with the Detroit Tigers, she is the past host of Detroit Sports News on WWJ-TV and is currently hosting Michigan Golf Weekly for the television station. Park has also worked for ESPN 3 as a sideline reporter.