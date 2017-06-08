CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you [...]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market [...]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: [...]
James Comey Testifies Before Senate: WATCH LIVE| LISTEN TO UPDATES ON WWJ|

97.1 The Ticket Adds Heather Park As Co-Host Of The Jamie And Stoney Show

June 8, 2017 1:38 PM
Filed Under: Heather Park, Jamie and Stoney

DETROIT, MI – June 9, 2017 – CBS RADIO Detroit’s 97.1 The Ticket (WXYT-FM) announced today that beginning Monday, June 12, 2017, Heather Park will be joining the “Jamie and Stoney Show” as co-host. The “Jamie and Stoney Show” airs weekdays from 6-10 a.m. on air and online at cbsdetroit.com, 971theticket.com, and through the Radio.com mobile app.

Jimmy Powers, program director said, “Heather’s experience with the Detroit Tigers and WWJ-TV combined with her personality makes her the perfect fit for the ‘Jamie and Stoney Show’. I look forward to the evolution of the show with the addition of Heather.”

“I’m excited for this opportunity! Jamie and Stoney make such a great morning show team and I can’t wait to join them to bring a new female voice to mornings in Detroit,” said Park. Check out her previously shot video above where she shows off her Detroit Tigers knowledge and weighs in on her wackiest fans.

Heather Park is a Detroit native and a graduate of Michigan State University. She is the in-park host at Comerica Park for the Detroit Tigers. In addition to Park’s work with the Detroit Tigers, she is the past host of Detroit Sports News on WWJ-TV and is currently hosting Michigan Golf Weekly for the television station. Park has also worked for ESPN 3 as a sideline reporter.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch