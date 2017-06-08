Authorities: Impatient Driver Hits, Injures 4 Pedestrians In Detroit

June 8, 2017 7:16 PM
Filed Under: detroit, Driver Hits Seniors, Seniors Injured Looking At Teslas

DETROIT (WWJ) – Police say four pedestrians were injured after an impatient driver tried to pass stopped cars in traffic.

Three people – all age of 65 or older– were injured after being struck by a pickup truck on Canfield Road near Third Street in Detroit.

“According to our people on the scene, the car hit two of the people, a male and a female – bounced off an air-stream trailer and then hit a third person, a male,” says Detroit Deputy Fire Commissioner Dave Fornell.

Wayne State Police say there were a group of Teslas parked on the street and three of the four people injured as they stepped into the street to look at the cars on display. One person was grazed by the pickup, as for the rest, says Fornell:

“We treated and transported all three to the Detroit Receiving Hospital — one of the males was in serious condition with multiple fractures of the legs — the lower extremities.”

Police arrested the driver of the truck at the scene. It’s not known if alcohol was a factor.

