James Comey Testifies Before Senate: WATCH LIVE| LISTEN TO UPDATES ON WWJ|

Flint Airport Evacuated Due To Threat, Suspicious Bag

June 8, 2017 12:28 PM
Filed Under: flint

FLINT (WWJ) – Travelers have been evacuated from a Michigan airport after authorities removed a suspicious bag.

Bishop Airport in Flint posted on social media Thursday afternoon that there is an incident under investigation following some kind of threat and, according to officials, an “unattended” bag was found at the airport.

No injuries have been reported.

State, federal and local police are on the scene investigating.

As a precaution, they have evacuated the terminal and asking people not to come to the airport.

Officials are asking flyers to check with their airline for delays or cancellations.

They will update the public on their Facebook page.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch