Flint Airport Evacuated Due To Threat, Suspicious Bag

FLINT (WWJ) – Travelers have been evacuated from a Michigan airport after authorities removed a suspicious bag.
Bishop Airport in Flint posted on social media Thursday afternoon that there is an incident under investigation following some kind of threat and, according to officials, an “unattended” bag was found at the airport.
No injuries have been reported.
State, federal and local police are on the scene investigating.
As a precaution, they have evacuated the terminal and asking people not to come to the airport.
Officials are asking flyers to check with their airline for delays or cancellations.
They will update the public on their Facebook page.