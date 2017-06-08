Businessman Throws Hat In For Michigan Governor, Plans To Work 80 Hours A Week

(WWJ) A new candidate is going all-in on his run for Michigan governor — and when he says all in, he means it.

“This is full time for me, for me full is 80 hours a week full time, and that’s what I will be focusing on,” said Shri Thanedar, a businessman and scientist. “My kids are doing fine, I’ve sold my business so I have no other obligations right now. My entire focus will be on this campaign.”

Announcing his candidacy today at Detroit’s TechTown, the Democrat says the state needs a more robust entrepreneur-driven start-up culture. Thanedar is running on a platform with a focus on small business growth.

As for his background, Thanedar, 62, grew up poor in southern India and ended up as a University of Michigan scientist, then owner of Chemir Analytical Services, and then Ann Arbor-based Avomeen Analytical Services LLC.

So, after all that success why exactly did he choose to throw his hat in the ring to become a public servant?

He says flaws with the current governor were his impetus for running. “I think (he’s) not connecting with people,” Thanedar said. “He went to Gateway and managed the billion dollar corporation and he looked at jobs and Gateway outsourced jobs. They were focused on the bottom line and that’s the kind of mindset he brought to Lansing.”

Thanedar says he would give incentives to good corporations who bring jobs to Michigan and “would hold them accountable.”

“If they don’t, then that kind of corporate welfare won’t happen in my administration,” he said.

He joins a crowded field of candidates including Gretchen Whitmer and Abdul El-Sayed, who have both announced their candidacy as Democrats; while Attorney General Bill Schuette and Lt. Gov. Brian Calley are expected to run on the Republican side. Others mentioned as potential candidates include attorney Mark Bernstein, Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel and famed attorney Geoffrey Fieger.