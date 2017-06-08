Little Caesars Arena Hosting Two Job Fairs

DETROIT (WWJ) – Here’s your chance to work at the new home of the Detroit Red Wings and Pistons.
Little Caesars Arena is hosting two job fairs to hire part-time positions at the new stadium, which is expected to open in September.
The first job fair is on Thursday, June 8 from noon to 6 p.m. at Joe Louis Arena, 19 Steve Yzerman Drive, in Detroit. The next takes place June 14 from 2 to 7 p.m., also at JLA. (Parking is offered at the JLA garage and the Riverfront Lot)
Open positions, with both Olympia Entertainment and Delaware North SportService, include ushers, crowd managers, bartenders, cooks, servers, concierge, housekeepers, utility workers, retail workers, and parking and restroom attendants, among others.
Job seekers aren’t required to register in advance, but applicants will need to fill out and bring an interest form that can be downloaded at olympiaentertainment.com.
Prospective candidates will be able to meet and interview with members of the management team, learn about the company and discuss opportunities at the new arena.