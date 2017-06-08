Man Fatally Shot Outside Ypsilanti Apartment Complex

YPSILANTI (WWJ) – Ypsilanti police are searching for a killer after a 28-year-old man was shot in the head outside of an apartment complex overnight.

The incident happened around 2:45 a.m. Thursday at the Sauk Trail Pointe Apartments along Michigan Avenue, just south of the Eastern Michigan University campus.

Police received a call about shots fired and a vehicle crash and arrived to find Dominique Deshawn Lee behind the wheel of a Chevy Trax that crashed into a building, with a gunshot wound to the head.

Lee was rushed to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Police say it appears that Lee was leaving the complex’s parking lot area when he was shot, but all other circumstances are unknown.

No suspects have been identified at this time.

“The investigation is in its early stages,” police said in a statement. “We are not ruling out if drugs or alcohol were a factor.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 734-482-9847 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.