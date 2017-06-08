Michigan Parole Board Holding Hearing For ‘White Boy Rick’

JACKSON (WWJ/AP) – A Detroit-area drug dealer will speak to members of the Michigan parole board after 29 years in prison for crimes when he was a teen.

Richard Wershe is appearing at a public hearing Thursday at a prison in Jackson. The 47-year-old, known as “White Boy Rick,” is serving a life sentence with occasional opportunities for parole.

The hearing comes four months after Wershe had a one-hour interview with the parole board chairman.

Wayne County prosecutor Kym Worthy is taking a neutral position on Wershe’s release. It’s possible he could be sent to Florida to serve time for a crime there.

Wershe has been in prison since he was 18. He was convicted of possessing more than 650 grams of cocaine and given a life sentence. He’s been eligible for parole, but the board hasn’t released him. In 2015, a judge said Wershe was entitled to a shorter sentence, but that decision was overturned.

Wershe’s story made headlines around the world when he infiltrated local drug gangs at the tender age of 13 — at the request of Detroit police and FBI agents — and turned in evidence that convicted 14 dealers and gangsters, including some of the biggest drug dealers in Detroit history.

His longtime attorney claims that, as a direct result of Wershe’s help, the FBI was able to crack a gang of Detroit cops that was transporting drugs from the Wayne County Airport to the streets of the city’s east side.

The then-baby-faced teen was sentenced to mandatory life prison under the state’s strict cocaine dealing laws. The Michigan constitution was later amended to lighten up sentences for nonviolent offenders — yet Wershe’s release has continued to be denied.

© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.