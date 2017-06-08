James Comey Testifies Before Senate: WATCH LIVE| LISTEN TO UPDATES ON WWJ|

Michigan Senate Votes To Lift Restrictions On Frog Hunting

June 8, 2017 11:06 AM
Filed Under: Frog Hunting

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Legislation advancing in Michigan would let hunters kill frogs all year round and lift a ban against spearing frogs by using an artificial light.

The Senate passed the bill 29-8 Thursday and sent it to the House for consideration. Michigan now prohibits killing any species of frog between mid-November and late spring.

It also bars frog-spearing — or “gigging” — which is popular among young people in southern states, according to a legislative analysis.

The bill’s opponents say frog-spearing is inhumane and frogs need protection to breed.

Supporters, however, say the legislation would promote outdoor recreation and it makes no sense to prohibit frog-spearing with a flashlight because hunters already can use artificial light to net or hook frogs.
___
Online:
Senate Bill 316: http://bit.ly/2rO3s4x

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch