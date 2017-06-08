James Comey Testifies Before Senate: WATCH LIVE| LISTEN TO UPDATES ON WWJ|

Michigan-UNC, Duke-Indiana Headline Big Ten/ACC Matchups

June 8, 2017 11:52 AM
Filed Under: Michigan, Michigan State

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Reigning national champion North Carolina will host Michigan and Duke will visit Indiana in this year’s Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

The matchups for the made-for-TV event were announced Thursday.

Among other high-profile pairings, Wisconsin will visit Virginia, Notre Dame heads to Michigan State and Louisville travels to Purdue.

Dates and times were not announced. The challenge is routinely played in late November or early December.

The Duke-Indiana game creates a tough early test for new Hoosiers coach Archie Miller in his first season replacing Tom Crean.

Because the 15-team ACC has one more school than the Big Ten does, one team is left out. This year, that school is Pittsburgh.
___
More AP college basketball: http://www.collegebasketball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch