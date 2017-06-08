James Comey Testifies Before Senate: WATCH LIVE| LISTEN TO UPDATES ON WWJ|

Police Suspect Missing Michigan Spanish Teacher May Have Been Murdered

June 8, 2017 12:11 PM
Filed Under: missing person
theresa lockhart Police Suspect Missing Michigan Spanish Teacher May Have Been Murdered

Theresa Lockhart (Handout photo)

PORTAGE, Mich. (WWJ/AP) – Police, who have search the home of missing high school Spanish teacher in southwestern Michigan, now say her disappearance is considered a possible homicide investigation.

Authorities say 44-year-old Theresa Lockhart of Portage was last seen on May 18 and was reported missing two days later by Schoolcraft Community Schools workers. Lockhart’s car was found parked a few miles from her house.

Her disappearance prompted several searches in the area. Police officials went to the home Wednesday to serve a search warrant and returned Thursday to the home where she lived at with her husband.

Authorities didn’t immediately release details of what might have been found, but said in a statement the search was part of the ongoing investigation into Lockhart’s disappearance.

According to family members, Lockhart spent much of her life living in Grand Rapids where her mother still resides. She graduated from Kelloggsville High School and then got her degree from Aquinas College. Eventually, she moved south where for got married to Christopher Lockhart in the Kalamazoo area in 2007.

WOOD-TV reports police have named Christopher Lockhart — who was previously charged in a domestic violence case involving his wife and has at least three peeping convictions — the sole person of interest in her disappearance. He has denied involvement.

Theresa Lockhart is described as about 5’5” tall and 115 pounds, with brown hair and eyes. She wears glasses.

Investigators also are seeking tips from the public. Anyone with information on this case to contact police at 269-329-4567 or the Silent Observer anonymous tip line at 269-343-2100.

© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

