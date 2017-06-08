Motorcyclist Killed In Collision With Motorhome

June 8, 2017 7:42 AM

MACOMB (WWJ) – Police in Macomb County are investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcycle and a motorhome.

The accident happened around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday on 23 Mile Road between North Avenue and Card Road in Macomb.

The Sheriff’s Office says a 56-year-old Macomb Township man was riding his Harley Davidson westbound on 23 Mile when he struck an RV motorhome that pulled out from a business in front of the motorcycle.

The motorcyclist, who was wearing a helmet, died at the scene. His name was not released.

The other driver was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

