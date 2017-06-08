Police: 4-Year-Old In Home When Grosse Pointe Woods Woman Sexually Assaulted

DETROIT (WWJ) – A Detroit man arraigned Thursday on charges of sexually assaulting a woman at gunpoint in her home in April.
Gerald Day, 27, was charged in Grosse Pointe Woods Municipal Court with home invasion, first degree; two counts of criminal sexual conduct, first degree (during felony and/or with weapon); criminal sexual conduct, second degree (during felony and/or with weapon; assault with intent to commit armed robbery; felon in possession of a weapon; and felony firearm.
Police say Day broke into a Grosse Pointe Woods home around 6:30 a.m. on April 15 — waking the 37-year-old female resident and her 4-year-old son then sexually assaulting her at gunpoint.
Day’s mother was in the courtroom during the arraignment and told WWJ’s Jon Hewett that she believes in her son.
“Until it’s all done and over with — when they prove him guilty — then I’ll believe it,” she said.
Day was ordered held without bond and a not guilty plea was entered in on his behalf. He’ll return to court on June 15 for a probable cause conference.
Day is a two-time convicted felon for armed robbery and concealing stolen property — he faces the prospect of life in prison if convicted.