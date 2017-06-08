Police: 4-Year-Old In Home When Grosse Pointe Woods Woman Sexually Assaulted

June 8, 2017 5:36 PM
Filed Under: Gerald Day, Grosse Pointe Woods, Sexual Assault Charges

DETROIT (WWJ) –  A Detroit man arraigned Thursday on charges of sexually assaulting a woman at gunpoint in her home in April.

Gerald Day, 27, was charged in Grosse Pointe Woods Municipal Court with home invasion, first degree; two counts of criminal sexual conduct, first degree (during felony and/or with weapon); criminal sexual conduct, second degree (during felony and/or with weapon; assault with intent to commit armed robbery; felon in possession of a weapon; and felony firearm.

Police say Day broke into a Grosse Pointe Woods home around 6:30 a.m. on April 15 — waking the 37-year-old female resident and her 4-year-old son then sexually assaulting her at gunpoint.

gerald duane day jonhewett Police: 4 Year Old In Home When Grosse Pointe Woods Woman Sexually Assaulted

Gerald Day in court. (WWJ/Jon Hewett)

Day’s mother was in the courtroom during the arraignment and told WWJ’s Jon Hewett that she believes in her son.

“Until it’s all done and over with — when they prove him guilty — then I’ll believe it,” she said.

Day was ordered held without bond and a not guilty plea was entered in on his behalf. He’ll return to court on June 15 for a probable cause conference.

Day is a two-time convicted felon for armed robbery and concealing stolen property — he faces the prospect of life in prison if convicted.

 

