Wanted: Arsonist Who Caused $500K In Damage Outside Pontiac High School [VIDEO]

PONTIAC (WWJ) – Oakland County Sheriff’s investigators are asking for the public’s help in finding an arsonist who caused about half-a-million dollars in damage outside Pontiac High School.

About 20 pallets of insulation board in a parking lot on the northeast side of the school were set on fire late last month, according to the sheriff’s office, in the early morning hours of Saturday, May 27. The insulation, with an approximate value of $500,000, was going to be used for a roofing project.

Surveillance video from the school shows a man in a gray hooded sweatshirt with a dark-colored backpack walking up to the pallets. He is described as a black male between the ages of 30-40 years old, 5’8-6’0 in height, with an average to large build.

Investigators say a party bus also dropped off some people in the area around the of the fire.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect in the video, witnessed the incident or saw anyone enter the lot around the time of the crime is asked to call one of the phone numbers below.

The Michigan Arson Prevention Committee is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and/or conviction in this case. The phone number to call is 1-800-44-ARSON (1-800-442-7766).

Crime Stoppers is also offering a $2,500 reward. In order to receive the reward, the information must be reported to 1-800-SPEAK-UP. As always, information and rewards through Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.