CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
WWJ Newsradio 950LISTEN LIVE | TOP NEWS | TRAFFIC | WEATHER | PROMOTIONS | EVENTS Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 on CBSDetroit.com! Welcome to WWJ Newsradio 950 – Detroit’s ONLY all news radio station, with accurate and dependable traffic and weather updates on the 8s, 24 hours-a-day. WWJ Newsradio 950 has joined forces with 97.1 The Ticket and CBS 62 to give you [...]
97.1 The TicketToday’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About 97.1 The Ticket 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 Call the in-studio line at (248) 539-9797. (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, 97.1 The Ticket Program Director Market [...]
CBS Sports Radio 1270Today’s Detroit Sports News | Today’s Weather Forecast | Contests | Promotions About CBS Sports Radio 1270 26455 American Drive Southfield, MI 48034 (248) 327-2900 Map Directions Send a comment or suggestion to the CBS Detroit web team. Programming feedback can be sent to: Jimmy Powers, CBS Sports Radio 1270 Program Director Market Manager: debbie.kenyon@cbsradio.com Advertising questions: [...]
James Comey Testifies Before Senate: WATCH LIVE| LISTEN TO UPDATES ON WWJ|

Wanted: Arsonist Who Caused $500K In Damage Outside Pontiac High School [VIDEO]

June 8, 2017 1:32 PM

PONTIAC (WWJ) – Oakland County Sheriff’s investigators are asking for the public’s help in finding an arsonist who caused about half-a-million dollars in damage outside Pontiac High School.

About 20 pallets of insulation board in a parking lot on the northeast side of the school were set on fire late last month, according to the sheriff’s office, in the early morning hours of Saturday, May 27. The insulation, with an approximate value of $500,000, was going to be used for a roofing project.

Surveillance video from the school shows a man in a gray hooded sweatshirt with a dark-colored backpack walking up to the pallets. He is described as a black male between the ages of 30-40 years old, 5’8-6’0 in height, with an average to large build.

Investigators say a party bus also dropped off some people in the area around the of the fire.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect in the video, witnessed the incident or saw anyone enter the lot around the time of the crime is asked to call one of the phone numbers below.

The Michigan Arson Prevention Committee is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and/or conviction in this case. The phone number to call is 1-800-44-ARSON (1-800-442-7766).

Crime Stoppers is also offering a $2,500 reward. In order to receive the reward, the information must be reported to 1-800-SPEAK-UP. As always, information and rewards through Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch