Recall: Cashews Sold At ALDI Stores May Contain Broken Glass

DETROIT (WWJ) – A snack maker is voluntarily recalling certain nuts after customers found broken glass in the bag.

Star Snacks Co. of Jersey City, New Jersey, says affected the product — ‘Southern Grove Cashew Halves and Pieces with Sea Salt’ — was distributed in 8.0 oz canisters to ALDI stores in multiple states, including Michigan.

Two lots of the potentially impacted product has been removed from store shelves.

The recall was initiated after the company received consumer reports of glass found in the product. To date, there have not been any reported injuries. Potentially impacted product has been removed from store shelves.

If you bought the product, check the label to see if it matches this information:

Southern Grove Cashew Halves and Pieces with Sea Salt, Net Weight 8.0 oz. (227 grams)

UPC code 041498179366

Code: Best by date 11/27/18 & 11/28/18 (printed on the bottom of the can)

The nuts were distributed to ALDI stores in the following states: Alabama, Arkansas, California, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nebraska, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington DC., Wisconsin and West Virginia.

No other products are affected.

Consumers who purchased the product are urged not to eat it, but to return it to an ALDI store for a refund, or throw it away. Consumers with questions may contact Star Snacks at 201-882-4593 or RecallFEQ01@gmail.com, Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. EST.