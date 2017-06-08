U-M Pitted Against National Champ UNC In B1G/ACC Challenge

ROSEMONT, Ill. — In conjunction with ESPN, the Big Ten and Atlantic Coast Conferences, the University of Michigan men’s basketball team announced today (Thursday, June 8) that the Wolverines will play at defending national champion North Carolina in the 2017 Big Ten/ACC Challenge at the Dean Smith Center in Chapel Hill.

The 14-game event will be played over a four-day period — Monday through Thursday, Nov. 27-30. All Challenge games will be televised on ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPNU, with platforms and dates and times being announced at a later date.

Overall, Michigan has faced North Carolina in five neutral-site games and holds a 2-3 record. This season’s challenge game will be the first meeting in the series between the Wolverines and the Tar Heels. In fact, U-M plays UNC for just the second time in the regular season after a Dec. 29, 1992, meeting in the Rainbow Classic — a 79-78 Wolverine victory.

The remaining four games were all played during the NCAA Tournament, including three straight from 1987-89. U-M lost in the 1987 second round (109-97) and 1988 Sweet 16 (78-68) before a 1989 Sweet 16 victory (92-87), which helped lead U-M to its first national title. The fourth game was in the 1992 national title game, a 77-71 loss, at the Superdome in New Orleans.

Michigan has played in 16 of the 18 Challenge series and holds a 7-9 all-time record; the Wolverines are 4-4 at home, 2-5 on the road and 1-0 at a neutral site. The Maize and Blue’s two road wins were at Clemson, 69-61, in 2010 and at North Carolina State, 66-59, in 2012.

Overall, the ACC has claimed 11 of the 18 Commissioner’s Cups and reclaimed the Cup after a 9-5 record last season to snap a seven-year run by the Big Ten. The ACC won 10 straight when the series began in 1999.

2017 BIG TEN/ACC CHALLENGE MATCHUPS

Michigan at North Carolina

Northwestern at Georgia Tech

Duke at Indiana

Notre Dame at Michigan State

Miami at Minnesota

Penn State at North Carolina State

Boston College at Nebraska

Clemson at Ohio State

Louisville at Purdue

Florida State at Rutgers

Maryland at Syracuse

Wisconsin at Virginia

Iowa at Virginia Tech

Illinois at Wake Forest

Note: Pittsburgh will not play in 2017 ACC/Big Ten Challenge

U-M’S ACC/BIG TEN CHALLENGE HISTORY (7-9)

Dec. 1, 1999, vs. Georgia Tech (W, 80-77)

Nov. 28, 2000, Wake Forest (L, 71-60)

Dec. 2, 2003, N.C. State (W, 68-61)

Nov. 30, 2004, at Georgia Tech (L, 99-68)

Nov. 29, 2005, Miami (W, 74-53)

Nov. 27, 2006, at N.C. State (L, 74-67)

Nov. 28, 2007, Boston College (L, 64-77)

Dec. 3, 2008, at Maryland (L, 70-75)

Dec. 2, 2009, Boston College (L, 58-62)

Nov. 30, 2010, at Clemson (W, 69-61)

Nov. 29, 2011, at Virginia (L, 58-70)

Nov. 27, 2012, N.C. State (W, 79-72)

Dec. 3, 2013, at Duke (L, 69-79)

Dec. 2, 2014, Syracuse (W, 68-65)

Dec. 1, 2015, at N.C. State (W, 66-59)

Nov. 30, 2016, Virginia Tech (L, 70-73)

U-M’S ALL-TIME SERIES HISTORY WITH NORTH CAROLINA (2-3)

• March 14, 1987: Loss, 109-97 at NCAA Tournament (second round), Charlotte, N.C. (Charlotte Coliseum)

• March 25, 1988: Loss, 78-68 at NCAA Tournament (Sweet 16), Seattle, Wash. (Kingdome)

• March 23, 1989: Win, 92-87 at NCAA Tournament (Sweet 16), Lexington, Ky. (Rupp Arena)

• Dec. 29, 1992: Win, 79-78 at Rainbow Classic, Honolulu, Hawaii (Blaisdell Center)

• April 5, 1993: Loss, 77-71 at NCAA Tournament (national title game), New Orleans, La. (Superdome)