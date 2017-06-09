$5,000 Reward Offered For Guns Stolen In Police Shooting

DETROIT (WWJ) – The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is offering a $5,000 reward to anyone who returns two guns that were stolen after an off-duty Detroit police officer was shot.

The 27-year-old officer was leaving a store Sunday night on Gratiot near Chene when he was approached by an armed robber. There was an exchange of gunfire, the officer was critically wounded and the suspect, 21-year-old Juwan Lumpkin, was fatally shot.

A second suspect, 19-year-old Keevon Robinson, was later arrested. Police say Robinson was caught on security video when he arrived on the scene about eight minutes after the shooting to retrieve the weapons from both men, which did not seem coincidental.

“Stealing from victims instead of rendering aid is not only brazen, but cold-hearted,” Special Agent in Charge Robin Shoemaker said in a statement. “We need to recover the stolen weapons before they are used in another violent crime.”

Anyone with information should call the ATF at 1-800-ATF-GUNS or by visiting reportit.com. All calls and tips will be kept confidential.

Robinson, charged with armed robbery and conspiracy to commit armed robbery, remains held on a $1 million bond. He’s due back in court June 14.

The officer is expected to recover.