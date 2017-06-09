Falcons To Honor Former Stars Michael Vick, Roddy White

June 9, 2017 4:43 PM
Filed Under: Michael Vick

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons are planning a retirement ceremony for two of the team’s most prominent players — Michael Vick and Roddy White.

The Falcons say Monday’s ceremony at team owner Arthur Blank’s offices will recognize the “contributions and impact” both made to the organization and city.

Last season, Vick back and other former players were invited to the final regular-season game at the Georgia Dome.

In six years as Atlanta’s quarterback, Vick led the Falcons to two playoff appearances and one appearance in the NFC title game. He was sent to prison in 2007 for running a dogfighting operation. He returned to play five years for the Eagles and had backup stints with the Jets and Steelers. He did not play last season.

White played for the Falcons from 2005 to 2015, holding most of the team’s receiving records. He had more than 1,000 yards receiving for six straight seasons.

