Detroit Police: Man Hit By Truck In Midtown Has Died

DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit police say a 73-year old man, who was among a group of people hit by a pickup truck Thursday night in Midtown, has died.

The man, whose name isn’t being released, was looking at some Tesla cars parked outside Shinola’s flagship store on Canfield, near Third St. and Cass Ave., when he was struck.

“According to our people on the scene, the (truck) hit two of the people, a male and a female – bounced off an air-stream trailer and then hit a third person, a male,” said Detroit Deputy Fire Commissioner Dave Fornell.

Two people remained hospitalized in serious condition Friday morning, police said.

The driver of the pickup was arrested as the scene. According to police, he had been drinking prior to the crash and admitted to taking drugs.

When the investigation is complete, the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office will determine what charges should be filed. the responsible driver’s name is being withheld pending an arraignment.