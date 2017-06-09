Michigan Teen Gets Birthday Gift From Dead Father [VIDEO]

PORT HURON (WWJ/AP) – An eastern Michigan teen whose father recently died has received a surprise birthday gift from him posthumously.
Heartbreaking video footage shows 16-year-old Johnny Crow tearfully accepting a Dean Razorback guitar from the Port Huron Music Center as a birthday gift from his father, John Crow.
John Crow died at the age of 49 after a heart attack in April.
The music center’s owner, Pete Kruse, says John Crow ordered the guitar in January for his son. About a month ago, Kruse contacted Johnny’s 20-year-old sister, Chandler Mae Crow, about the gift.
“When she showed me I just dropped to my knees, I just couldn’t believe it,” Chandler Mae Crow wrote on Facebook. “But I had to keep it a secret until his birthday.”
She captured footage of the birthday surprise, which has been viewed more than 6 million times on Facebook and became popular on Reddit on Thursday.
Chandler Mae Crow later posted that she can’t believe the story went viral, added that her brother “keeps saying he wants to meet Ellen. This crazy kid!”
Johnny Crow says the supportive messages and shared stories of grief have helped him cope.
