Fire Prompts Evacuation Of GM Flint Assembly Plant

June 9, 2017 4:19 PM

FLINT (WWJ) – A fire briefly halted production at the General Motors Flint Assembly Plant, Friday afternoon.

The company says there were no injuries, but workers had to be evacuated from the building.

Liz Simmons, a spokeswoman for the plant, described the fire as “minor.” As of 4 p.m., GM officials were still working to decide if the second shift would operate Friday evening.

There was no immediate word as to what area of the plant may have been affected or what caused the fire.

Flint Assembly builds Chevy Silverado and GMC Sierra pickups trucks.

