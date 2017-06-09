Grosse Ile Free Bridge, Jefferson Avenue Drawbridge Closures Start Monday

(WWJ) It’s bad news for boating fans and residents of the tiny island south of Detroit: the Grosse Ile free bridge is closing starting Monday, June 12.

It’s also bad news for people who traverse the Jefferson Avenue Drawbridge over the Rouge River, which is scheduled to close daily 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through early July. The posted detour is eastbound Jefferson Avenue to Schaefer, from Schaefer to Fort, from Fort to Dearborn and then back to Jefferson Avenue. On the westbound side it’s Jefferson Avenue to Dearborn, from Dearborn to Fort, from Fort to Schaefer and then back to Jefferson Avenue.

As for the Grosse Ile bridge, officials say bridge work has been planned so it happens during hours that do not conflict with rush hour traffic.

Following is the closure schedule:

Monday, June 12 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. 6 p.m. until 9 p.m.

Tuesday, June 13 5 a.m. until 7 a.m. 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. 6 p.m. until 9 p.m.

Thursday, June 15 5 a.m. until 7 a.m. 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. 6 p.m. until 9 p.m.

Friday, June 16 5 a.m. until 7 a.m. 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. 6 p.m. until 9 p.m.

The bridge will be open to traffic on Wednesday, June 14. However, motorists should expect intermittent opening of the bridge throughout the day for boat traffic.