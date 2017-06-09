Police Alert Grosse Pointe Farms Residents About Burglars At Large

GROSSE POINTE FARMS (WWJ) – Residents in Grosse Pointe Farms are asked to be on alert after a home invasion and attempted home invasion within a short span of time.

The first crime took place in the 250 block Hillcrest at around 11 p.m. Thursday, according to police. A resident reported someone tried to break into the rear entrance of the home, but did not get in. A K9 team search of the are didn’t track down any suspect.

That same night or early the next morning, police said, someone broke a rear window at a house on Chalfonte Ave. (on the golf course side). The suspect or suspects entered the home were able to get away with some items.

No suspects have been described as officers with the Grosse Pointe Park Department of Public Safety continue to work both of these cases.

Residents are advised to dial 911 if they see anything suspicious and anyone with any information about either of these crimes should immediately call police at 313-885-2100.