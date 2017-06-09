Police Alert Grosse Pointe Farms Residents About Burglars At Large

June 9, 2017 4:37 PM
Filed Under: Grosse Pointe Farms

GROSSE POINTE FARMS (WWJ) – Residents in Grosse Pointe Farms are asked to be on alert after a home invasion and attempted home invasion within a short span of time.

The first crime took place in the 250 block Hillcrest at around 11 p.m. Thursday, according to police. A resident reported someone tried to break into the rear entrance of the home, but did not get in. A K9 team search of the are didn’t track down any suspect.

That same night or early the next morning, police said, someone broke a rear window at a house on Chalfonte Ave. (on the golf course side). The suspect or suspects entered the home were able to get away with some items.

No suspects have been described as officers with the Grosse Pointe Park Department of Public Safety continue to work both of these cases.

Residents are advised to dial 911 if they see anything suspicious and anyone with any information about either of these crimes should immediately call police at 313-885-2100.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch