Kroger Recalls Healthy Snack Kits Due To Listeria Concerns

June 9, 2017 7:55 PM
Filed Under: recall

DETROIT (WWJ) — Kroger has issued a precautionary recall on its line of healthy snacks due to a possible Listeria contamination.

Club Chef LLC says the items in question are part of the Fresh Selections by Kroger line, including various fruit, veggie and snack trays. While none of the food has tested positive for Listeria, it was discovered during routine testing of the processing.

The products being recalled were processed on May 30 and May 31 and are limited to the following snack kits:

picture1 Kroger Recalls Healthy Snack Kits Due To Listeria Concerns

Michigan was listed as one of 15 states potentially impacted. No illnesses have been reported as of Friday.

Consumers who have any remaining product with these Product Codes and Use by Dates should not consume them and should instead throw it away.

Listeria monocytogene can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and miscarriages and stillbirths in pregnant women. Symptoms can include high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

Consumers with questions may call Club Chef at 866-458-3188 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. or leave a message after hours.

To see photos of the labels of the recalled products click HERE.

