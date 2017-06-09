Man Charged With Running Over Pedestrians In Midtown Detroit

DETROIT (WWJ) — An Inkster man has been charged with running over several pedestrians in Midtown Detroit on Thursday night, leaving one man dead.
Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy charged Deandre Merkie Simmons, 42, with driving with a suspended license causing death, reckless driving causing death, operating under the influence causing death, among other charges.
Authorities say Simmons was allegedly intoxicated when he drove his car on the wrong side of the street near Shinola Detroit on Canfield –near Third St. and Cass Ave. — and struck three people as they were crossing the street.
A 73-year-old South Lyon man was killed in the incident. A 65-year-old Milford woman and a 65-year-old Milford man were both seriously injured and taken to a local hospital.
The woman remains hospitalized and is receiving treatment for her injuries, but the man was released.
Simmons is scheduled to be arraigned on Saturday at 11 a.m. in District Court in Romulus.