Preds’ Colton Sissons Cleared For Game 6 After Match Penalty [VIDEO]

June 9, 2017 2:05 PM
Filed Under: Colton Sissons

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Predators center Colton Sissons will be able to play in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final after the NHL decided against suspending him.

The NHL reviewed Sissons’ cross-check of Penguins defenseman Olli Maatta’s face inside the final minute of Thursday night’s 6-0 win by Pittsburgh. Sissons was given a match penalty, triggering an automatic review. Not having Sissons would have been a blow to Nashville’s depth at forward with center Ryan Johansen and left wing Kevin Fiala out injured.

The league announced its decision on Twitter on Friday.

Sissons’ penalty was one of 14 given to the Predators with 10 handed out to Pittsburgh for a total of 100 penalty minutes.

Game 6 is Sunday night in Nashville. Pittsburgh leads the best-of-seven series 3-2.
___
More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch