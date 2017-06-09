Ready For A Heat Wave? 90 Degree Temps Expected Into Next Week

DETROIT (WWJ) – Things are about to get hot — very hot — in metro Detroit.

After a relatively cool week with highs in the low 70s, temperatures will start to heat up Friday to near 80 degrees.

“We’ll have partly sunny skies for most of the day and a chance of a shower or storm moving through the area more likely in the afternoon hours,” said CBS 62 Chief Forecaster Karen Carter. “But it should all clear up, leaving us with mostly clear skies for the evening.”

The thermometer will keep climbing as the weekend goes on, Carter said. Some areas could have five days in a row of 90 degree afternoons.

“It’s a very hot forecast,” said Carter. “We’ll see high 80s on Saturday and Sunday, and 90 on Monday and Tuesday — all with lots of sunshine.”

Scattered storms should arrive on Wednesday, bringing a little relief and dropping temps into the 80s.

Here’s the extended forecast from the CBS Detroit weather team:

Friday — Mixed clouds and sun with scattered thunderstorms. High 78F. Low near 60F.

Saturday — A few passing clouds, otherwise generally sunny. High 88F. Low 68F.

Sunday — Sunny early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later in the day. High 92F. Low 71F.

Monday — Partly cloudy skies. High 91F. Low 70F.

Tuesday — Intervals of clouds and sunshine. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 93F. Low 71F.

Wednesday — Scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 88F. Low near 70F.

