Report: Taylor Decker Out 4-6 Months

If you didn’t think the Lions were cursed before, you might think differently now.

Earlier this week, Lions head coach Jim Caldwell told the media that Lions starting LT Taylor Decker had undergone shoulder surgery. At the time, the extent of the injury wasn’t know.

“We’ll see how he progresses along, the doctors will give us updates as he goes,” said Jim Caldwell on Tuesday. “But he injured it in practice last week, got it repaired yesterday and he’s on the road to recovery.”

Now it appears the injury is worse than what was initially reported.

Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reported the following on his Twitter account, “#Lions LT Taylor Decker, who had surgery this week, suffered a torn labrum, source said. Time table is 4-6 months. Could start season on PUP.”

#Lions LT Taylor Decker, who had surgery this week, suffered a torn labrum, source said. Time table is 4-6 months. Could start season on PUP — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 9, 2017

Detroit signed former New Orleans Saints’ LT Tony Hills to potentially replace Decker on the offensive line. Hills is entering his ninth season and has only one career NFL start.

Of course Twitter users couldn’t believe the news.

Hopefully for Lions sake Decker will only miss four months and not six.