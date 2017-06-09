Traffic Alert: Lodge Freeway Shuts Down Friday For Weekend

DETROIT (WWJ) – If the Lodge Freeway, M-10, is part of your drive into or out of the city, you’re going to need a detour.

The freeway will be closed in each direction between I-75 and I-94 so crews can demolish the Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard bridge over M-10.

The southbound closure begins at 9 a.m. Friday, according to MDOT. The northbound closure begins at 7 p.m. Friday. Both directions of the freeway are expected to reopen at 5 a.m. Monday.

The following ramps will be closed during bridge demolition:

– Southbound I-75 ramp to northbound M-10,

– Southbound M-10 ramps to southbound and northbound I-75,

– Northbound M-10 ramp to westbound I-94, and

– Eastbound and westbound I-94 ramps to southbound M-10.

The following roads are currently closed through December:

– Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard between Gibson Street and 4th Street,

– Southbound M-10 service drive from Seldon Street to Grand River Avenue, and

– Northbound M-10 service drive from Peterboro Street to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

DETOURS

For M-10:

– Northbound M-10 will be detoured via northbound I-75 and westbound I-94 or westbound M-8 to northbound M-10.

– Southbound M-10 will be detoured via westbound I-94, eastbound I-96, and northbound I-75 to southbound M-10.

For Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard:

– Detoured via Grand River Avenue, I-75 service drive, and M-1 (Woodward Avenue) to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

MDOT says closing M-10 and detouring traffic will provide maximum safety for motorists and road workers during demolition. Drivers will be kept away from possible debris and construction crews will have a safe work zone without fear of traffic driving through.

PROJECT DETAILS

The Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard bridge over M-10 will be replaced with a longer bridge to accommodate the widening of the southbound M-10 exit to Grand River Avenue. The project also includes a change in the traffic pattern of the southbound M-10 service drive between Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Noble Street, closing the southbound M-10 service drive between Noble Street and Grand River Avenue, building a retaining wall, and relocating utilities. The $13.5 million project is expected to be completed in December.