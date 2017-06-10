Boil Water Advisories Issued In Farmington Hills, Livonia

FARMINGTON HILLS (WWJ) — Boil Water Advisories have been issued in two Metro Detroit communities due to low water pressure.

Both Farmington Hills and Livonia issued alerts on Saturday afternoon. Livonia officials tell WWJ Newsradio 950 that the alert is a precautionary measure due to potential bacterial contamination.

Farmington Hills authorities say a power failure at one of the Great Lakes Water Authority booster stations is behind the incident. Residents in the area from 8 Mile Rd. to 9 Mile Rd. and Haggerty Rd. to Drake are included in the advisory.

Customers affected north of 9 Mile are the Polo Club Apartments and between Halsted and Drake, south of Freedom Rd.

Lines in the area will be flushed on Saturday and Sunday.

Residents should bring water to a boil for at least one minute before consuming it. Whenever a water system loses pressure, there is a potential for pollutants to enter the system. At this time, no actual contamination has been detected within the water system.

Authorities in Livonia expect the issue to be resolved no later than Tuesday and will notify residents when the advisory has been lifted. Farmington Hills officials say the advisory could be lifted as soon as Monday.

Frequently asked questions about boil water notices are available at the Oakland County Water Resources Water Resources Commissioner’s website at www.oakgov.com.