Detroit’s Historic Fort Wayne Stages Annual Civil War Days

June 10, 2017 6:46 PM

DETROIT (AP) — A 19th century Detroit fort is serving as the site for Civil War demonstrations, displays and interpreters.

Historic Fort Wayne, a military star-shaped fort along the Detroit River, holds its annual Civil War Days weekend Saturday and Sunday. Among the highlights are costumed interpreters portraying politicians of the era: President Abraham Lincoln, U.S. Sen. Jacob Howard and Michigan Gov. Austin Blair.

Other activities include cooking and artillery demonstrations and a Union headquarters and garrison. Saturday also will serve as the season debut for the Early Risers historical baseball team.

Tours of the complex will be offered and include the Star Fort and the Spanish-American War Guard House.

The fort was built between 1842 and 1851. The grounds contain a Native American burial site dating back more than 1,000 years.

 

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Detroit

Best Places To See Indie Rock In DetroitIt's called Detroit Rock City for a reason.
Guide: Best Barbecue In Metro DetroitSometimes, nothing hits the spot like good barbecue.
Best Ice Cream Shops In Metro DetroitIt's getting warm outside! Take advantage of it.

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch