Gordie Howe, Ted Lindsay Will Soon Have Their Names Removed From The Stanley Cup

DETROIT (CBS Detroit) — It seems unfathomable that Mr. Hockey’s name won’t appear on the sport’s legendary trophy — the Stanley Cup — in the near future, but exactly that will happen in the coming year.

After the winner of this year’s Stanley Cup Final — the Pittsburgh Penguins or the Nashville Predators — is added to the bottom ring of the trophy, there will be no more room for the 2018 winner. The NHL will then remove a ring to make room for future winners, as it has been doing since 1992.

The ring that will be removed is home to Stanley Cup winners from 1953 to 1965, including the remaining championship seasons of the legendary Gordie Howe. Howe won Cups with the Detroit Red Wings in 1950, 1952, 1954 and 1955.

Also having his name struck from the trophy will be Howe’s Hall of Fame teammate on those four championship teams, Ted Lindsay.

According to The Hockey News, a ring is replaced on the trophy every 13 years and is later put on display at the Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto.

Howe died exactly one year ago to the day on Saturday at age 88.