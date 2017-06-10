CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
Western Michigan City Breaks Sand Angel World Record

June 10, 2017 4:00 PM

LUDINGTON, Mich. (AP) — A western Michigan city has broken a mark set by the Guinness World Records for the most people simultaneously making sand angels at a beach.

The Ludington Daily News and The Muskegon Chronicle report 1,387 people angelically assembled on a Lake Michigan beachfront in Ludington on Saturday and worked their magic for 30 seconds. That far surpasses the roughly 350 who made sand angels for 15 seconds two years ago in Pembrokeshire, Wales.

A Guinness judge verified the record.

The Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital Foundation organized what’s been dubbed “Be Someone’s Angel.” The event, which had a $20 suggested donation, raised money for the hospital’s cancer service center.

The effort was part of “Love Ludington” weekend, which also features the opening of the Port of Ludington Maritime Museum.

 

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

