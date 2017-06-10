Event On Summer Solstice To Focus On Alzheimer’s Awareness

DETROIT (AP) — The Alzheimer’s Association Greater Michigan Chapter is encouraging people to form teams and participate in an event to raise awareness about the disease.
Spanning 16 hours, The Longest Day takes place from sunrise to sunset on June 21 — the Summer Solstice.
The private, nonprofit voluntary health organization says teams can hold fundraisers like dance-a-thons, golf outings and bake sales to honor loved ones dealing with Alzheimer’s and their caregivers.
Alzheimer’s Association Greater Michigan Chapter President Jennifer Lepard says about 5.5 million people in the United States, including more than 180,000 in Michigan, have the disease.
Gov. Rick Snyder has proclaimed June 2017 as Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Month in Michigan.
