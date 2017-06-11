CBS 6226905 West 11 Mile Road Southfield, MI 48033 Station Phone: 248-355-7000 Twitter | Facebook     Email / Contact Forms Web Team Community Affairs Local TV Programming Sales Inquiries Technical/Reception Network FAQ/Feedback  WWJ-TV is part of the CBS Television Stations Group (as is sister station WKBD), one of the largest broadcast groups in the country. [...]
Geese Dump Droppings On Disneyland Guests, Hitting 17 People

June 11, 2017 4:33 PM
Filed Under: Bird Droppings, Disneyland

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Disneyland visitors got more adventure than they bargained for when a flock of geese let go in flight, fouling the guests.

Anaheim police and fire officials say 17 people, including six children, were hit by bird droppings just before 9 p.m. Friday.

A hazardous materials team was sent to Main Street near the Sleeping Beauty Castle after a report that feces had been thrown on people.

It was quickly determined the real culprit was a flock of geese flying overhead.

Authorities say the smeared visitors were taken to a private restroom to clean up and were given with clean clothes.

Police reported that the guests were “healthy and happy” after the event.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

