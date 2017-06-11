Nadal Tops Wawrinka For Record 10th French Open Title

PARIS (AP) – Rafael Nadal has won his record 10th French Open title, beating No. 3 Stan Wawrinka in straight sets.
It took the fourth-seeded Nadal just over two hours to win 6-2, 6-3, 6-1, with the Spaniard sealing it on his second match point when Wawrinka sliced a backhand volley into the net.
Nadal did not drop a set all tournament on his way to his 15th Grand Slam title overall.
Nadal has been given a replica of the French Open trophy to mark his 10 titles at Roland Garros.
The Spaniard’s uncle and coach, Toni Nadal, presented him with the copy of La Coupe des Mousquetaires.
Winners are normally given a small trophy to keep.
