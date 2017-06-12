At Least 5 People Dead At Michigan Lakes Over Weekend

June 12, 2017 6:44 AM
HOLLAND, Mich. (WWJ/AP) – A deadly weekend in Michigan lakes as at least five people have died or are missing.

Police say a 27-year-old Lansing man was found floating face-down Saturday night in Lake Michigan at Holland State Park. Yellow flags were flying at the time, a warning to swimmers that the water could be risky.

Across the state in Wayne County, a 61-year-old man drowned in Belleville Lake. Van Buren Township first responders used sonar to locate his body two hours later. A 23-year-old woman disappeared while swimming at Clear Lake in St. Joseph County, 40 miles south of Kalamazoo.

In northern Michigan, the body of a Grayling man was recovered Sunday from Lake Margarethe, after he fell from his boat and caught in large waves. In Leelenau County, search teams located the body of a missing kayaker in West Bay Sunday night.

 

