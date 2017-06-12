Boil Water Advisory Lifted In Farmington Hills; Remains In Effect In Livonia

FARMINGTON HILLS (WWJ) – A precautionary boil water notice issued over the weekend in the Southwest Pressure District in Farmington Hills has been lifted, although it remains in effect in Livonia.

The advisory, which followed a power failure at a Great Lakes Water Authority booster station, affected an area from 8 Mile to 9 Mile roads, between Haggerty and Drake roads.

Customers affected north of 9 Mile Rd. were the Polo Club Apartments and between Halstead and Drake, south of Freedom Road.

According to officials, the Oakland County Water Resource Commissioners Office conducted tests and lines in the area were flushed over the weekend.

Authorities in Livonia say they expect the issue to be resolved no later than Tuesday and will notify residents when the advisory has been lifted. For updates, Livonia residents are asked to check the city’s website and community Facebook page for updates.

Until the boil water advisory has been lifted, Livonia residents are urged not to drink the water without boiling it first. Bring all water to a boil, let it boil for one minute, and let it cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.

Frequently asked questions about boil water notices, are available on the Oakland County Water Resources Commissioner’s website at this link.