City Working To Prioritize Water Main Breaks As Number Grows To 25

DETROIT (WWJ) – In the midst of the city’s first heat wave of the season dozens of water main breaks hamper efforts to cap the flow of water.

Detroit Water Department Director Gary Brown says there are 25 water main breaks in the city Monday.

One break flooding part of Clark Street near the Clark Park Technology Center in southwest Detroit — water could be seen bubbling up from the ground — with no crews in sight from the city.

Crews are checking to see which ones need to be prioritized.

Water main break on Clark Street south of Michigan Ave flooding the street & under a bridge. I'm live in @WWJ950 @CBSDetroit at 9:04. pic.twitter.com/qcmVfxmnSc — Vickie Thomas (@VickiethomasWWJ) June 12, 2017

Brown says the high temperatures create similar issues that low temperatures create — and in both cases the change in water temperature can lead to breaks.

