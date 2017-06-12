Help Wanted: Bus Drivers, Emergency Response Vehicle Mechanics, Test Drivers

June 12, 2017 10:09 AM
Filed Under: Bus Drivers Wanted, Job Fair, Performance Driven Workforce, Test Drivers Wanted

DETROIT (WWJ/AP) – The city of Detroit is seeking mechanics, welders and garage workers to help maintain buses and emergency response vehicles.

A General Services Department job fair is scheduled Tuesday to fill dozens of positions that range in skill level. They include auto repair foreman, auto service attendant, certified emergency vehicle and auto service technicians, body mechanic and senior motor vehicle dispatcher.

Responsibilities include upkeep of more than 2,000 police cars, fire engines, ambulances and other vehicles.

The job fair runs from 4-8 p.m. at the General Services Department Davison Yard.

While over at Performance Driven Workforce — headquartered in Dearborn — they are hiring several part-time test drivers. The company says test drivers will drive on designated routes for eight-hour shifts while performing test procedures.
They’ll be evaluating pre-production vehicles by providing feedback on issues, vehicle function, comfort and performance.

Automotive technical experience is not required. Retirees, veterans and candidates with flexible schedules are encouraged to apply.

Job Fair registration information [here]

Performance Driven Workforce information [here] 

 

