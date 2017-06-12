Houston Texans Cheerleaders Held A Bikini Pool Party [PHOTOS/VIDEOS]

By: Evan Jankens

@kingofthekc

The weather in Michigan has finally hit the high 80s and I’m loving every last bit of it.

Walking out of the house in the morning it isn’t cold, I can go outside and grill myself a hot dog at midnight if I want since it’s still nice outside.

In Houston it’s 90 out and the Houston Texans’ cheerleaders decided to take advantage of the weather this past weekend and have themselves a barbecue.

Their Instagram account captured the best moments from the party and the girls look as good as ever and left little to the imagination.

Friends, Texans and HTC COOZI'S 🙌🏽💙❤️ #wegotemlooking👀 #babesonparade A post shared by Houston Texans Cheerleaders (@texanscheerleaders) on Jun 11, 2017 at 12:53pm PDT

We just DONUT 🍩 have a care in the WORLD 🌎 when we're with our girls!! • • #htcpicnic #babesonparade #wegotemlooking👀 A post shared by Houston Texans Cheerleaders (@texanscheerleaders) on Jun 11, 2017 at 1:03pm PDT

Cookin' up something HOT at the #HTCPicnic 🍓🍉🍎🌶🥕🌽🍔🍗 . . . . . #BabesOnParade #wegotemlooking👀 A post shared by Houston Texans Cheerleaders (@texanscheerleaders) on Jun 11, 2017 at 1:35pm PDT

HTC Alexys and Taylor H having a blast at the #HTCPicnic 😘 A post shared by Houston Texans Cheerleaders (@texanscheerleaders) on Jun 11, 2017 at 1:46pm PDT

"You got the juice now"😂 #HTCPicnic bruh! A post shared by Houston Texans Cheerleaders (@texanscheerleaders) on Jun 11, 2017 at 2:05pm PDT

*post cannon ball* #htcpicnic A post shared by Houston Texans Cheerleaders (@texanscheerleaders) on Jun 11, 2017 at 2:15pm PDT

Catch us pool side at the #HTCPicnic .. also catch us on ALL HTC SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORMS 😏👙🎉 It's lit!! ☀️😍🔥 A post shared by Houston Texans Cheerleaders (@texanscheerleaders) on Jun 11, 2017 at 2:06pm PDT

Slowing it down for y'all just a little bit…❣️ #BabesOnParade🔥 #WeGotEmLooking👀 #FollowTheLeaders☝🏻 #GoTexans🏈 A post shared by Houston Texans Cheerleaders (@texanscheerleaders) on Jun 11, 2017 at 2:21pm PDT

I got a really big team…: #babesonparade #htcpicnic #wegotemlooking👀 #Followtheleaders A post shared by Houston Texans Cheerleaders (@texanscheerleaders) on Jun 11, 2017 at 2:31pm PDT

HTC Mallory & HTC Adriana cooling off in the water because they were just too HOTTT 🔥🔥 #htcpicnic #htcistrending A post shared by Houston Texans Cheerleaders (@texanscheerleaders) on Jun 11, 2017 at 3:24pm PDT

#HTCPicnic is just too 🔥🔥 to handle A post shared by Houston Texans Cheerleaders (@texanscheerleaders) on Jun 11, 2017 at 3:42pm PDT

A #TEAM that slays together stays together🔥 #htcpicnic #wegotemlooking👀 #babesonparade A post shared by Houston Texans Cheerleaders (@texanscheerleaders) on Jun 11, 2017 at 4:51pm PDT

WHAT A DAY.. Thanks to ALL our fans worldwide for following, liking, and watching 👀😘#HTCPicnic was a hit!! 😎👙🔥 #HTCIsTrending #WeGotEmLooking👀 #BabesOnParade A post shared by Houston Texans Cheerleaders (@texanscheerleaders) on Jun 11, 2017 at 5:02pm PDT

HTC Taryn says, "If I have an opportunity to float on a giant flamingo, no questions, I'm going to do it because, yolo" #BabesOnParade #WeGotEmLooking #HTCPicnic A post shared by Houston Texans Cheerleaders (@texanscheerleaders) on Jun 11, 2017 at 5:23pm PDT

HTC Meagan and HTC Mallory aren't sisters.. but better yet they're #TEAMmates 🙌🏽😍❤️ HTOWN threw it down today! Comment it you saw the fun too 💁🏼🔥🔥 #Followtheleaders #wegotemlooking👀 #htcpicnic #TEAM A post shared by Houston Texans Cheerleaders (@texanscheerleaders) on Jun 11, 2017 at 7:08pm PDT

HTC Taryn jussssss rocking in the water and enjoying the #HTCPicnic💦🍭 A post shared by Houston Texans Cheerleaders (@texanscheerleaders) on Jun 11, 2017 at 9:04pm PDT

HTC Samantha and HTC Gabby sending love to all our wonderful Texans fans from our first annual #HTCPicnic! 😘💙💕 #BabesOnParade #WeGotEmLooking A post shared by Houston Texans Cheerleaders (@texanscheerleaders) on Jun 11, 2017 at 10:27pm PDT

amazing food/ friends and memories that will last a lifetime – sign HTC Gabby up! #htcpicnic #htcistrending #babesonparade 💕🍍🌴🌸☀️ A post shared by Houston Texans Cheerleaders (@texanscheerleaders) on Jun 12, 2017 at 11:43am PDT

They used such hashtags as #wegotemlooking and #babesonparade to let everyone know that they noticed us noticing them.

The Detroit Lions debuted their cheerleaders last season and I know I should be supporting the home town squad but it’s really tough after seeing these videos and photos. The Texans Cheerleaders Instagram account has 100,000 followers but I expect that number to grow exponentially after people take notice.