Houston Texans Cheerleaders Held A Bikini Pool Party [PHOTOS/VIDEOS]

June 12, 2017 3:51 PM
Filed Under: Houston Texans

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc

The weather in Michigan has finally hit the high 80s and I’m loving every last bit of it.

Walking out of the house in the morning it isn’t cold, I can go outside and grill myself a hot dog at midnight if I want since it’s still nice outside.

In Houston it’s 90 out and the Houston Texans’ cheerleaders decided to take advantage of the weather this past weekend and have themselves a barbecue.

Their Instagram account captured the best moments from the party and the girls look as good as ever and left little to the imagination.

☀️ out, babes out … for the #HTCPicnic ! 😎 . . . . . #BabesOnParade #wegotemlooking👀

A post shared by Houston Texans Cheerleaders (@texanscheerleaders) on

Friends, Texans and HTC COOZI'S 🙌🏽💙❤️ #wegotemlooking👀 #babesonparade

A post shared by Houston Texans Cheerleaders (@texanscheerleaders) on

We just DONUT 🍩 have a care in the WORLD 🌎 when we're with our girls!! • • #htcpicnic #babesonparade #wegotemlooking👀

A post shared by Houston Texans Cheerleaders (@texanscheerleaders) on

Cookin' up something HOT at the #HTCPicnic 🍓🍉🍎🌶🥕🌽🍔🍗 . . . . . #BabesOnParade #wegotemlooking👀

A post shared by Houston Texans Cheerleaders (@texanscheerleaders) on

HTC Alexys and Taylor H having a blast at the #HTCPicnic 😘

A post shared by Houston Texans Cheerleaders (@texanscheerleaders) on

"You got the juice now"😂 #HTCPicnic bruh!

A post shared by Houston Texans Cheerleaders (@texanscheerleaders) on

*post cannon ball* #htcpicnic

A post shared by Houston Texans Cheerleaders (@texanscheerleaders) on

Catch us pool side at the #HTCPicnic .. also catch us on ALL HTC SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORMS 😏👙🎉 It's lit!! ☀️😍🔥

A post shared by Houston Texans Cheerleaders (@texanscheerleaders) on

Slowing it down for y'all just a little bit…❣️ #BabesOnParade🔥 #WeGotEmLooking👀 #FollowTheLeaders☝🏻 #GoTexans🏈

A post shared by Houston Texans Cheerleaders (@texanscheerleaders) on

I got a really big team…: #babesonparade #htcpicnic #wegotemlooking👀 #Followtheleaders

A post shared by Houston Texans Cheerleaders (@texanscheerleaders) on

We have THE BEST fans in the world! 🌎 We love y'all! . . . . . . #HTCPicnic #BabesOnParade #wegotemlooking👀

A post shared by Houston Texans Cheerleaders (@texanscheerleaders) on

HTC Mallory & HTC Adriana cooling off in the water because they were just too HOTTT 🔥🔥 #htcpicnic #htcistrending

A post shared by Houston Texans Cheerleaders (@texanscheerleaders) on

#HTCPicnic is just too 🔥🔥 to handle

A post shared by Houston Texans Cheerleaders (@texanscheerleaders) on

A #TEAM that slays together stays together🔥 #htcpicnic #wegotemlooking👀 #babesonparade

A post shared by Houston Texans Cheerleaders (@texanscheerleaders) on

HTC Taryn jussssss rocking in the water and enjoying the #HTCPicnic💦🍭

A post shared by Houston Texans Cheerleaders (@texanscheerleaders) on

HTC Samantha and HTC Gabby sending love to all our wonderful Texans fans from our first annual #HTCPicnic! 😘💙💕 #BabesOnParade #WeGotEmLooking

A post shared by Houston Texans Cheerleaders (@texanscheerleaders) on

amazing food/ friends and memories that will last a lifetime – sign HTC Gabby up! #htcpicnic #htcistrending #babesonparade 💕🍍🌴🌸☀️

A post shared by Houston Texans Cheerleaders (@texanscheerleaders) on

They used such hashtags as #wegotemlooking and #babesonparade to let everyone know that they noticed us noticing them.

The Detroit Lions debuted their cheerleaders last season and I know I should be supporting the home town squad but it’s really tough after seeing these videos and photos. The Texans Cheerleaders Instagram account has 100,000 followers but I expect that number to grow exponentially after people take notice.

