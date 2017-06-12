Houston Texans Cheerleaders Held A Bikini Pool Party [PHOTOS/VIDEOS]

By: Evan Jankens
@kingofthekc
The weather in Michigan has finally hit the high 80s and I’m loving every last bit of it.
Walking out of the house in the morning it isn’t cold, I can go outside and grill myself a hot dog at midnight if I want since it’s still nice outside.
In Houston it’s 90 out and the Houston Texans’ cheerleaders decided to take advantage of the weather this past weekend and have themselves a barbecue.
Their Instagram account captured the best moments from the party and the girls look as good as ever and left little to the imagination.
They used such hashtags as #wegotemlooking and #babesonparade to let everyone know that they noticed us noticing them.
The Detroit Lions debuted their cheerleaders last season and I know I should be supporting the home town squad but it’s really tough after seeing these videos and photos. The Texans Cheerleaders Instagram account has 100,000 followers but I expect that number to grow exponentially after people take notice.